Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $59.13 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

