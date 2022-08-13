Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,166 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

