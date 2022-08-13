Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 289 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,216,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,180,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $121.01. 317,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

