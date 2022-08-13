Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 5,960 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Teleflex
In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Teleflex Stock Up 1.2 %
TFX opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.56 and its 200 day moving average is $296.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teleflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.
About Teleflex
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.