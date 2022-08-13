Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 686 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,482 shares of company stock worth $3,125,625 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $704.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

