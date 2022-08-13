Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,022 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 148,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 640,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

