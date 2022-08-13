Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
