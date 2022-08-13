EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Lowers Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Price Target to $20.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In other news, Chairman John Mazarakis acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $120,953 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $2,618,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

