eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $9.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in eHealth by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

