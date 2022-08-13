Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elkem ASA from 43.00 to 40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $3.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

