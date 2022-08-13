Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elkem ASA from 43.00 to 40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

