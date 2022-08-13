Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,111 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,175,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

VLO opened at $115.19 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

