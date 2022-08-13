Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,752 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Amgen by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.25.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

