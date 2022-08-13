Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 965 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

