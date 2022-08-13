Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 752 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

