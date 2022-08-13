Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 10,109 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

