Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 10,109 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Humana Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
