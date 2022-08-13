Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.