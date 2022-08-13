Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE PRU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

