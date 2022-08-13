Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.59 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 143.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 271,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

