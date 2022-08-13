Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,658 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

