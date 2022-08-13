Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 470 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $245.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

