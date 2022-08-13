Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $3.33 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

