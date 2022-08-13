ELYSIA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $12.94 million and $4.50 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

