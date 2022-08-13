ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENGGY. Barclays lowered their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.33) to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.