Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$58.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.02.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.66%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.