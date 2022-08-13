Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $23.64 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Energi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $23.64 million and $323,319.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00120645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00024029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00270452 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00035317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,335,152 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

