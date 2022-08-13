Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.72. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 548,675 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 192.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

