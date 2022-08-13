Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 2,679,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,079. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $829,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $6,083,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

