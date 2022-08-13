Entain Plc (ENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Entain Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,413 ($17.07) on Friday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,441.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3,071.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,195.86 ($26.53).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entain Company Profile

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

