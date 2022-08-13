Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Up 113.3% in July

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EFSCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

