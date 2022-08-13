Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

