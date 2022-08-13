Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Up 2.3 %

ENV traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

