Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.
Envestnet Stock Up 2.3 %
ENV traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.02 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
