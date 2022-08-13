EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

EPAM stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.91. The company had a trading volume of 254,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,663. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.45 and a 200-day moving average of $326.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.71.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

