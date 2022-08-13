Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHYW traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.22. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 1.59.

