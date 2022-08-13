Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $222.33 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

