Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Nick Lane Sells 51,448 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equitable by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equitable by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.