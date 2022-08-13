Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Nick Lane Sells 51,448 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Equitable by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equitable by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.