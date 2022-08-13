Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in July

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.60. 29,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,972. Eskay Mining has a 1-year low of 1.22 and a 1-year high of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eskay Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 price target on the stock.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

