Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

ESP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

