Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.