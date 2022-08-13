Evercore ISI Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 767.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

