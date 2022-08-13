Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 565,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

