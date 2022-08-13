EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 2,885,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

