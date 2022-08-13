EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $34.81. 2,885,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

