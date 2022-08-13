EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.16. EVI Industries shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 104,683 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EVI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

