Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,652,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

