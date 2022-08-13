extraDNA Trading Up 11% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $108,080.27 and $44,139.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,492.31 or 0.99954152 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00048741 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00234269 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00147368 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00267839 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00052147 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC.
extraDNA Profile
extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
extraDNA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.