Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 238,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

