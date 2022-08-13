Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.68. 459,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.