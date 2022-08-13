Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $111.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $11,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.