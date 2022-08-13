FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $21,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

